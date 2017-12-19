Choose a currency pair and exchange.

$753.66 1 ETH = 1.69%
$12.51 24 Hour Change
$766.49 24 Hour High
$734.43 24 Hour Low
$1.09B 24 Hour Volume
$72.80B Market Cap

eth/usd - Market Average Price

Ethereum Price Updates

Feaetured image: Crypto Predictions for 2018

Crypto Predictions for 2018

Published December 19, 2017

2017 has been crypto's biggest year, but it's only just getting started. What major industry events can be expected in 2018?

Feaetured image: Ethereum Just Broke Through Its All Time High

Ethereum Just Broke Through Its All Time High

Published December 12, 2017

Kittens, futures and real-world utility. Why did the price of Ethereum just break through its all time high?

Feaetured image: 6 Ethereum Investing Takeaways From 6 Years In Crypto

6 Ethereum Investing Takeaways From 6 Years In Crypto

Published November 28, 2017

This post's takeaways are a culmination of my 6 years buying, selling and using cryptocurrency. Here are what I feel are some of the most important takeaways I've picked up from my time in this space.

Feaetured image: Ethereum Investors Are Still Early To The Scene

Ethereum Investors Are Still Early To The Scene

Published November 17, 2017

Ethereum is going to fundamentally change the world in ways yet to be imagined. See why this 2 year old technology still offers a valuable use case for investors looking to buy.

Feaetured image: Millions of Dollars Frozen in Ethereum Exploit

Millions of Dollars Frozen in Ethereum Exploit

Published November 8, 2017

Hundreds of millions have been frozen across dozens of multi-signature Ethereum wallets. What does this mean for the price of Ether and will we see yet another hard fork?

EthereumPrice.org

This website is intended to provide a clear summary of Ethereum's current and historical price as well as important updates from the industry. I've also included a number of ERC20 tokens which can be found in the tokens tab at the top right. Prices are updated every minute in real-time and the open/close prices are recorded at midnight UTC. Bookmark us!

Please note, weighted average exchange prices update very slowly for some ETH and token pairs. Disclaimer: content on this website should not be used when making investment decisions. Investors should seek professional financial advice.

